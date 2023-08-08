Pink Up: Many resources available to help breast cancer patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Sharon Bridges of Bassfield has breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center.

During her treatment, she had to stop working, but she was able to keep paying her bills because of some financial support she learned about through the cancer center.

“I have benefited from the Komen Foundation as well as the Pink Fund, it was a big relief because there was a period of time that I had to stop working for surgery and my doctor appointments, and so that cut out of lot of my income,” said Bridges.

“(I received) financial grants, supplements, things like that, so I can focus on me.”

There are many resources available to provide financial, as well as emotional and clinical support for breast cancer patients.

FGH Cancer Center staff members, like nurse navigator Ramona Martin, are available to help patients like Bridges find the right ones for them.

“Not every patient will qualify for every grant, but we sort through them, help them find the grants that they meet the criteria for, and help them obtain the grants if they’re obtainable,” said Martin.

Bridges said fellow cancer patients shouldn’t be hesitant about reaching out to Cancer Center staff to learn more about these additional resources.

“You can call them, you can email them, you can text them, any type of questions,” Bridges said.

“If they’re not available at that time, you can leave a voice message. They’re real good at getting back with you and helping you.”

You can find out more about resources for cancer patients by going to www.cancercare.org or www.patientresource.com.

You can also call Ramona Martin at the FGH Cancer Center at 601-288-1743.

