Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pink Up: Many resources available to help breast cancer patients

There are many resources available to provide financial as well as emotional and clinical support for breast cancer patients.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Sharon Bridges of Bassfield has breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Forrest General Hospital’s Cancer Center.

During her treatment, she had to stop working, but she was able to keep paying her bills because of some financial support she learned about through the cancer center.

“I have benefited from the Komen Foundation as well as the Pink Fund, it was a big relief because there was a period of time that I had to stop working for surgery and my doctor appointments, and so that cut out of lot of my income,” said Bridges.

“(I received) financial grants, supplements, things like that, so I can focus on me.”

There are many resources available to provide financial, as well as emotional and clinical support for breast cancer patients.

FGH Cancer Center staff members, like nurse navigator Ramona Martin, are available to help patients like Bridges find the right ones for them.

“Not every patient will qualify for every grant, but we sort through them, help them find the grants that they meet the criteria for, and help them obtain the grants if they’re obtainable,” said Martin.

Bridges said fellow cancer patients shouldn’t be hesitant about reaching out to Cancer Center staff to learn more about these additional resources.

“You can call them, you can email them, you can text them, any type of questions,” Bridges said.

“If they’re not available at that time, you can leave a voice message. They’re real good at getting back with you and helping you.”

You can find out more about resources for cancer patients by going to www.cancercare.org or www.patientresource.com.

You can also call Ramona Martin at the FGH Cancer Center at 601-288-1743.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday...
Smoke alarm allows residents to escape fire at Jones Co. residence early Sunday morning
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart

Latest News

National Health Center Week declared by Hattiesburg Mayor
National Health Center Week declared by Hattiesburg Mayor
SEMRHI partnering with Pine Belt schools to provide health care services
SEMRHI partnering with Pine Belt schools to provide health care services
There are many resources available to provide financial as well as emotional and clinical...
Resources available to help cancer patients
8 more Pine Belt nurses become certified
8 more Pine Belt nurses become certified in SANE