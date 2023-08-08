Petal School District moves into new central office

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District recently made the transition to its new central office.

The district was forced to find a new office last October after their previous office, located on Central Avenue, showed structural issues.

“My team’s been divided up, so for us to be able to come back this summer as we kick off the ‘23-’24 school year is very special,” said Superintendent Matt Dillon.

The district’s new office, located on East Central Avenue, is adjacent to the old one.

The building was previously a McDonald’s, and it was donated to the district by its former owner, David McKellar.

Dillon said they’ve been working to make the building more appealing.

“We’ve been able to upgrade this facility on the exterior so it’s not an eyesore in the community anymore,” Dillon said. “I think if you rode by here on East Central Avenue, you’d be proud of what you see.”

Plans to renovate the district’s old office have been announced with the project expected to take over a year to complete.

Once complete, the building will house the district’s special education and child nutrition department.

The building is currently the only historic landmark in the City of Petal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.