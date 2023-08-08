New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is now complete on the Northeast Lamar voting precinct, where residents will have a new place to cast their ballots.

“We begin tomorrow, and all of those people who vote at this precinct should have received a new voter precinct card,” said Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins.

The new precinct is about half a mile south of the old building.

Hankins said the new location provides a safer environment for voters in the event of heavy rain.

“The old precinct was older,” Hankins said. “It was actually in a flood zone, so we always had a concern that a major flood would come in and we wouldn’t be able to vote.”

The building will not just be used as a voting precinct; it will double as a substation for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

“Essentially, we can be seen more in the local area,” said Major Mike Harlin.

Harlin said the station is a plus for deputies, as the building sits near the center of Lamar County, giving them the ability to respond to calls more quickly.

It also keeps deputies from making what can be an hour-long drive back to the sheriff’s office.

“It helps us as far as the fuel costs.,” Harlin said. “We’ll be here so we can do our reports here versus having to drive all the way across the county.”

Tuesday’s election will be the first time the precinct is opened to the public, and officials say residents are welcome to call the circuit clerk’s office for directions.

