National Health Center Week declared by Hattiesburg Mayor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is officially National Health Center Week.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker authorized a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative on Monday morning, highlighting the importance of their work in the surrounding communities.

SEMRHI offers various health care services such as preventative care, screenings and vaccinations at a sliding scale cost.

SEMRHI CEO Janice Robinson said this is an opportunity for patients to come in and get the updates they need on their health.

“Maybe they haven’t received their BMI or their cholesterol or their blood sugar,” said Robinson. “So, we want to do this as an opportunity to give back at no out-of-pocket expense at all. A way for them to find out what their health status is and hopefully continue this healthcare regimen.”

To learn more about the services SEMRHI provides, call 601-545-8700.

