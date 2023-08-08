Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

National Health Center Week declared by Hattiesburg Mayor

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker authorized a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative on Monday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is officially National Health Center Week.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker authorized a proclamation to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative on Monday morning, highlighting the importance of their work in the surrounding communities.

SEMRHI offers various health care services such as preventative care, screenings and vaccinations at a sliding scale cost.

SEMRHI CEO Janice Robinson said this is an opportunity for patients to come in and get the updates they need on their health.

“Maybe they haven’t received their BMI or their cholesterol or their blood sugar,” said Robinson. “So, we want to do this as an opportunity to give back at no out-of-pocket expense at all. A way for them to find out what their health status is and hopefully continue this healthcare regimen.”

To learn more about the services SEMRHI provides, call 601-545-8700.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday...
Smoke alarm allows residents to escape fire at Jones Co. residence early Sunday morning
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart

Latest News

New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
-
Absentee voting numbers down in Jones Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
The building has 14 offices, 1 conference room, 3 bathrooms, a storage room and a kitchen.
Petal School District moves into new central office