Marion County rollover injures 2

A rollover accident in Marion County Sunday sent two to the hospital.
A rollover accident in Marion County Sunday sent two to the hospital.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A vehicle rollover on Goss Bunkerhill Road in Marion County Sunday night sent two people to the hospital, including one that was helicoptered for treatment.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Marion County Sheriffs Office, responded to the single-vehicle rollover.

The driver had to be rescued from the vehicle.

The post said one person was transported by Rescue 7 helicopter, and another transported by AAA Ambulance.

