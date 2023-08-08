Laurel School District hosting “Helmets and Heels” women’s football clinic

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel High School Touchdown Club is set to host its first-ever “Helmets and Heels” women’s football clinic this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Tornado Fieldhouse. It is meant to allow women from Laurel and surrounding areas an opportunity to gain an inside look at the Tornado football program.

Participants will have the chance to learn from the LHS varsity coaching staff and players, giving insights into football strategies, training techniques and game preparation. By attending this clinic, individuals can develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for the game.

Ticket holders will receive a tailgate-style dinner and a commemorative “Helmets and Heels” event T-shirt. To ensure a T-shirt is reserved, early registration by Aug. 2 is recommended; however, tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event.

Tickets are $25 per person. Payment can be made in cash, by check, or via Cash App.

Attendees can register and secure their spot by clicking HERE.

For additional inquiries or information about the event, please get in touch with the Laurel High School Touchdown Club at (601) 342-9385 or laureltdclub@gmail.com.

