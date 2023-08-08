Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens across Mississippi are getting ready to make their way to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Mississippi 2023 primary election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter whose still in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

As you prepare to vote, here are some reminders on what you need to know in order to cast your votes.

Voter registration: If you are not registered to vote, the deadline to register has passed, so you will not be able to vote in this year’s primary election. If you want to see if you are registered to vote in Mississippi, click HERE.

Knowing where to vote: If you’re not sure where to vote, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator.

Voter photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without a proper form of photo ID is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, click HERE.

Knowing what’s on the ballot: Here is a link to a list of sample ballots for some Pine Belt counties.

Campaigning: It is against the law to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: Polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entry of all people except election officials, voters waiting in line or authorized poll watchers.

Clothing: Voters must be cautious with what they wear to the polls when they vote. Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates’ names or likenesses on them within 150 feet of the polling center.

Absentee Ballots: Mail-in absentee ballots were available for distribution no later than June 26, 2023. They must be sent to the county circuit clerk’s office, postmarked on or before election day and received within five business days of the election for the vote to count.

Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show photo ID, and overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show photo ID.

In-person absentee voting: The period for in-person absentee voting has already passed.

Ride to the polls: Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering free rides to the polls in some counties. Voters can book an appointment for a ride HERE or call (662) 205-6683 (MOVE).

Problems at the polls: If you have any issues at the polls, contact your county circuit clerk’s office, or your county’s election commission or file a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.

If you have any other questions, contact your county circuit clerk.

Covington County: Melissa Duckworth, (601) 765-6506

Forrest County: Gwen Wilks, (601) 582-3213

Jasper County: Billy Rayner Paulding office: (601) 727-4941 Bay Springs office: (601) 764-2245

Jones County: Concetta Brooks Ellisville office: (601) 477-8538 Laurel office: (601) 425-2556

Lamar County: Martin Hankins, (601) 794-8504

Marion County: Janette Nolan, (601) 736-8246

Perry County: Christy Mayo, (601) 964-8663

Wayne County: Rose Bingham, (601) 735-1171

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.