Fire reported at Howard Industries facility in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports are coming in about a possible fire at the Howard Industries facility in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department says units are currently at the scene.

Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the report.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.