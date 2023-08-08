Win Stuff
Fire reported at Howard Industries facility in Laurel

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports are coming in about a possible fire at the Howard Industries facility in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department says units are currently at the scene.

Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the report.

