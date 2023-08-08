Win Stuff
City of Petal planning to add more businesses

The city received over $5 million to build infrastructure on the north side of the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is continuing its efforts to boost its local economy.

In March, Mayor Tony Ducker announced a new Starbucks along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, which will share a building with T-Mobile.

Three months later, in June, Ducker revealed that a new gas station would be built along Highway 42, across from the Minit Mart.

Petal Alderman Steve Stringer (Ward 2) said the station will make it easier for drivers to get gas without having to make unnecessary turns.

“Once you get past here, it’s really the only gas station on this side of the Gandy, so that’ll be good so people don’t have to make the turn,” said Stringer.

The city recently received $5.2 million in state funds to create infrastructure on the north side of the Gandy.

Stringer said they’re hoping to start more commercial projects after things like sewers and water are added.

“That’s gonna help us get the infrastructure going,” Stringer said. “So once we get that going, the northside gonna be right for any commercial growth.”

Tax revenue collected from the projects, in addition to already-established businesses, is expected to help the city pour back into its communities.

“Tax dollars it brings in, that actually helps our youth recreational sports, which is great,” Stringer said. “Our thing is we want to make sure we take care of our youth and give them something to do, and that helps tremendously.”

The projects are expected to be completed within the next few months.

