Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Absentee voting numbers down in Jones Co.

The results so far in Jones County show that the numbers have been lower than in years past.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting ended Saturday, but if your mail-in ballot is postmarked by Aug. 8, it will still count in the primary election.

The results so far in Jones County show that the numbers have been lower than in years past.

The primaries four years ago received 893 absentee votes.

So far, there have been 648 absentee votes

Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said the reason could be a number of things.

“A lot of different variables can go into that,” said Brooks. “It could mean that people just don’t not going to vote this time, which we’re hoping that’s not the case. It also could mean that we’re going to be extremely busy on Election Day, which we’re prepared for that and hope that that is the reason for them not.”

If voters have any questions about precinct locations and where to vote, they can call the courthouse for information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday...
Smoke alarm allows residents to escape fire at Jones Co. residence early Sunday morning
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart

Latest News

New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
New voting precinct, substation in Lamar Co.
The results so far in Jones County show that the numbers have been lower than in years past.
Absentee voting in Jones County
Sheriff's race highlights Perry County ballot
Sheriff's race highlights Perry County ballot