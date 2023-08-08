Absentee voting numbers down in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting ended Saturday, but if your mail-in ballot is postmarked by Aug. 8, it will still count in the primary election.

The results so far in Jones County show that the numbers have been lower than in years past.

The primaries four years ago received 893 absentee votes.

So far, there have been 648 absentee votes

Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said the reason could be a number of things.

“A lot of different variables can go into that,” said Brooks. “It could mean that people just don’t not going to vote this time, which we’re hoping that’s not the case. It also could mean that we’re going to be extremely busy on Election Day, which we’re prepared for that and hope that that is the reason for them not.”

If voters have any questions about precinct locations and where to vote, they can call the courthouse for information.

