3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 in Lamar County Monday evening caused multiple, non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that two pickup trucks and a passenger van were involved in the accident, including:

A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 63-year-old Perry Howard of Purvis

A 2008 Nissan Quest van driven by 24-year-old Kelly Saul of Purvis

A 2018 Chevrolet pickup driven by 68-year-old Steven Earles of Liberty, Ky.

According to the MHP’s initial investigation, the three vehicles were travelling south o0n I-59 around 5:15 p.m. Monday when the 2018 Chevrolet collided with the 2001 Chevrolet.

The collision sent the 2001 pickup into the Nissan, MHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

