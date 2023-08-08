Win Stuff
3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 in Lamar County Monday evening caused multiple, non-life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that two pickup trucks and a passenger van were involved in the accident, including:

  • A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 63-year-old Perry Howard of Purvis
  • A 2008 Nissan Quest van driven by 24-year-old Kelly Saul of Purvis
  • A 2018 Chevrolet pickup driven by 68-year-old Steven Earles of Liberty, Ky.

According to the MHP’s initial investigation, the three vehicles were travelling south o0n I-59 around 5:15 p.m. Monday when the 2018 Chevrolet collided with the 2001 Chevrolet.

The collision sent the 2001 pickup into the Nissan, MHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

