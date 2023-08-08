Win Stuff
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people suffered fatal injuries on Mississippi Highway 35 in Covington County Monday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP said 66-year-old James Jackson of Prentiss and his passenger, 65-year-old Christine Gardner of New Hebron, were traveling south on MS-35 in a 2020 Nissan Versa sedan when it collided with a 2014 Buick Regal, driven by 61-year-old Marian Winn of Mendenhall, who was traveling north on MS-35.

Taylor Shows, MHP public affairs officer with Troop J, said all three people died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Covington County Coroner Chris A. DeQuila said Jackson and Gardner were pronounced dead on the scene.

DaQuila said Winn was later pronounced dead at the Covington County Hospital.

