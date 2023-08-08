14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old was shot in the head in Terry on Monday morning.
The deadly shooting happened on Eugene Street around 5:40 a.m.
Chief Anthony Moore says officers arrested and charged Jaylin Powell, 20, with second-degree murder.
According to the chief, the victim would have turned 15 in a few months.
