14-year-old shot in the head, killed in Terry

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old was shot in the head in Terry on Monday morning.

The deadly shooting happened on Eugene Street around 5:40 a.m.

Chief Anthony Moore says officers arrested and charged Jaylin Powell, 20, with second-degree murder.

According to the chief, the victim would have turned 15 in a few months.

