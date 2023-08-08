Win Stuff
08/08 Ryan's "Coolest" Tuesday Morning Forecast

Still above average with heat warnings, but today is the coolest we’ll see for a nearly a week.
08/08 Ryan’s “Coolest” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

You read that headline right, today we’re expecting the coolest afternoon high we’ve seen in several days! Let me go ahead and temper those expectations though...it’s still going to be hotter and more humid than “average.” Still, I think many of you are like me and will take what we can get at this point...which today is a technically cooler high of 95. That’s due to the approach of a cold front, but it sadly won’t be passing through. It’ll move just into the area then pull away to the east, bringing the cloud cover and the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms. By the time it gets here around lunchtime it’ll likely have largely fallen apart, bringing only spotty showers/t-storms to the area. They could be on the gusty side since they’re expected to be collapsing as they move in, so we do have a level one risk of hail and a level two risk for wind. Still, anything outside of ~60 mph straight winds and half inch hail will struggle to last, but they are possible...especially over the northeastern half of the Pine Belt.

Once today’s “cooler” day is over we’ll start working our way up to the 100s again rather quickly. I expect tomorrow will linger just under that with a high of 98, but after every day for the rest of the week and the weekend has a better-than-not chance of 100 or higher. That means more heat warnings and advice to continue practice your heat safety for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will begin to fall again by the start of next week as rain chances start bumping up again, but only as far as the mid 90s once again....

