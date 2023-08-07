Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Meanwhile, trees were reported down in parts of Pontotoc, Monroe, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties with some power outages reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday...
Smoke alarm allows residents to escape fire at Jones Co. residence early Sunday morning
Vicksburg hosts first ever drive-thru weigh-in catfish tournament
Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 8/6
Expect more triple digit heat for your Monday
Cobey Craft, Taylorsville
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville senior RB Cobey Craft

Latest News

Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart
10pm Headlines 8/6
10pm Headlines 8/6