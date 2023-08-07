Portions of East Front, Mobile Streets to close Tuesday for rail spur repair in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Portions of streets in Hattiesburg will be closed Tuesday as work will be done to repair a rail spur.

The City of Hattiesburg announced Monday that the Canadian National Railroad will perform work to repair a rail spur located at the intersection of East Front and Mobile Streets.

According to the city, the repair will take about two days to finish.

During the repair, a portion of East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street will be closed. The city is advising motorists to take Mobile Street to Pine Street to Evans Street to get around the detour.

