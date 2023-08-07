Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Portions of East Front, Mobile Streets to close Tuesday for rail spur repair in Hattiesburg

During the repair, a portion of East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street will...
During the repair, a portion of East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street will be closed. The city is advising motorists to take Mobile Street to Pine Street to Evans Street to get around the detour.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Portions of streets in Hattiesburg will be closed Tuesday as work will be done to repair a rail spur.

The City of Hattiesburg announced Monday that the Canadian National Railroad will perform work to repair a rail spur located at the intersection of East Front and Mobile Streets.

According to the city, the repair will take about two days to finish.

During the repair, a portion of East Front Street between Mobile Street and Evans Street will be closed. The city is advising motorists to take Mobile Street to Pine Street to Evans Street to get around the detour.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday...
Smoke alarm allows residents to escape fire at Jones Co. residence early Sunday morning
Vicksburg hosts first ever drive-thru weigh-in catfish tournament
Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 8/6
Expect more triple digit heat for your Monday
Cobey Craft, Taylorsville
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville senior RB Cobey Craft

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings