Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis RB Moses Cummings

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Moses Cummings is expected to be one of the budding blocks for Purvis High School football this season.

The junior running back is setting that example on the field as well as in the locker room.

Purvis has put the Pine Belt on Tornado Watch this preseason, with expectations spinning high.

And teh Tornadoes are excited to have another full season at running back from the vortex known as Moses Cummings.

As a sophomore, Cummings rushed for more than 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns.

Purvis head coach Brad Hankins said he has been quite impressed by the example that his running back has set in the locker room.

Cummings said he has embraced the expected workload.

Cummings said when the ball is in his hands, he will not be tapping the brakes.

IN addition to making plays on a football field, Cummings also is a state champion powerlifter, He won state in his weight class with a best of 600 pounds in his weight class.

Cummings’ Tornadoes come in the 2023 season having missed the postseason in consecutive years.

Hanks said he has faith that Cummings can help lead Purvis back to the promised land of the playoffs.

