Mother sues airline, says she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Colorado woman is suing Southwest Airlines for racial discrimination, claiming she was accused of trafficking her own daughter.

Mary McCarthy, who is white, was traveling with her 10-year-old biracial daughter in October 2021.

She claims an employee reported her to police while in the air for suspected child trafficking.

The suit alleges that officers questioned her after landing in Denver.

She’s asking for unspecified damages for emotional distress, inconvenience and mental anguish.

A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

