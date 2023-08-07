Win Stuff
More hot weather for your Tuesday

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 80°.

Tomorrow will be another south Mississippi scorcher with highs topping out into the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be between 105-110°. Skies will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

Highs on Wednesday will top out into the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The heat will continue into Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out around 100°.

Expect more of the same for your weekend. Highs will top out into the upper 90s to near 100°.

Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

