Looking ahead to the Perry Co. sheriff race

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Perry County residents are sure to be at the polls to determine which sheriff candidate will appear on November’s ballots.

The incumbent, Mitch Nobles, is running for his third term as Perry County sheriff, and he says that he’s pleased with the progress the department has made since he took office in 2016.

“We built an evidence room that we didn’t even have when I first got into office.,” Nobles said. “We’ve got a fleet of vehicles. I’ve actually added more patrol deputies on the road.”

Nobles has spent a majority of his law enforcement career in Perry County, and he says he wants to continue to be a part of the community.

“I want to be that working sheriff,” he said. “I want my feet to be on the ground. I don’t like sitting behind a desk and just calling all of the shots. I want to be a part of the team.”

His opponent, Jacob Garner, has two decades of law enforcement experience, and will be chasing a life-long dream this Tuesday.

“I’ve had a desire since early on as a little kid to become the Perry County sheriff,” Garner said.

Garner said, as sheriff, one of his priorities will be to continue the fight against drugs in the county.

“We will pursue drug dealers and we will work with the local justice system to keep them off the streets,” he said.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

