Local racer making the most of life’s opportunities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyler Hudson could been seen at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram starting at a young age.

“My grandfather used to come out here, he did an article in the newspaper on Jackson Motor Speedway. I came as a kid. I was eight or nine, and I got hooked right away, Hudson said. “As soon as I was able, I turned 15, I begged my dad, ‘let’s go racing,’ and we got a car we went racing. That’s how it started and I’ve been doing ever since.”

Now 38, Hudson has been racing for more than two decades, and he loves the competition that comes with racing on the track.

“I’m in control of my car and I’m racing with 15, 20 other cars, we’re competing to see who’s the best. I guess I just have that competitive drive in me and that’s why I do it,” he said.

Despite the competition, there is still a camaraderie among the drivers who spend so many weekends at the track together.

“This car next to me, we’ll go race tonight as hard as we can, like we don’t even know each other, but when we come off, we’re shaking hands or even hugs, having a good old time,” Hudson said.

However, Hudson almost didn’t have the opportunity to race. When he was 18 months old, Hudson was diagnosed with leukemia. Despite beating cancer as a toddler, Hudson had to face it again after he relapsed when he was five. Once again, Hudson triumphed over cancer, and that battle shaped how he lives his life to this day.

“I definitely don’t take things for granted,” he said. “Obviously, I was very young at the time, but as I got older I grew an appreciation for what I went through and my family went through. You only live once. Have fun, be responsible and everything but enjoy life. That’s what it’s all about, making memories, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Even back then, Hudson was behind the wheel.

“I’d ride the hallways every day and a little red push car with the yellow roof on it and I’d ride circles in the hallways,” he said. “[My mom would] have a water bottle and fill it up with gas. That’s just what I did. That’s what I remember about it.”

