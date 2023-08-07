Win Stuff
Law enforcement seeking second suspect in Richton burglary investigation

After viewing the video surveillance, officials said one of the two suspects was identified.
After viewing the video surveillance, officials said one of the two suspects was identified.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking a second suspect in relation to a burglary investigation in Ritchton.

The Richton Police Department responded to an alarm call on Saturday at Two Rivers, inside the city limits of Richton.

Officials discovered that the business was burglarized, and one handgun was stolen.

A Perry County investigator was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. After viewing the video surveillance, one of the two suspects was identified.

On Monday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms arrested a 16-year-old in the Hattiesburg area. He was charged with commercial burglary in connection to the incident.

The suspect is a juvenile, and his name cannot be released.

If anyone has information on this incident and the other subject involved, you can contact the PCSO at (601) 964-8461.

To remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867). You can also use the website or the apps, on the Apple Store and Google Play, to report to Crimestoppers.

You can also use the contact button on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, which will send you to the crimestoppers report form. You could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

