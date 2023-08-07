Win Stuff
HPD: Warrant issued for Hattiesburg woman

Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a warrant for a Hattiesburg woman.

According to HPD, 40-year-old Mattie Burns is wanted for organized retail theft/shoplifting, which allegedly took place at a business in the 5000 block of Hardy Street between September 17, 2022 - October 18, 2022.

If anyone has any information about Burns’ whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

