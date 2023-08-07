House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is working to determine whether a shooting yesterday morning was politically motivated. The gunfire was aimed at the home of a candidate for the state legislature, who recounted the harrowing experience to 3 On Your Side.

House of Representatives candidate Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington said the frightening incident has left her and her family on high alert, especially ahead of this week’s elections.

Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington mentioned that a late night of working on her campaign for the state legislature turned into a horrifying experience for her and her family on Saturday.

“I was working on some things for election day for my team. I heard gunshots, which, unfortunately, in this area, it’s not uncommon that we hear them. So it didn’t alarm me or anything of that nature. But then I heard them again,” she explained.

“I heard that the bullet came through and shattered the glass,” she said. “And as it traveled by, I was sitting right here. I just fell to the floor and began to crawl to the back of my house.”

Video from a home nearby shows four men firing at least 12 shots at Butler-Washington’s home before running away.

“What really bothered me was after looking at the video footage. They all look so young, you know, that there’s still potential when you’re young,” she said.

Butler-Washington says she quickly went to check on her son and niece, who were sleeping in the back of the house and then called Jackson Police for help.

“As they walked around our home, they saw that this bullet came through here, went through our bar, and through the wall, which went into the garage,” she said.

Jackson Police continue to investigate the shooting and do not know at this time if Butler was targeted. However, Butler says no other homes were shot at that night.

“I hope this is nothing that is politically motivated because this position that I am seeking, this seat is open, and it belongs to the people,” she said. “All seats belong to the people, and the people are the ones who decide whom they send to represent them and represent their best interests. And I would hope that, you know, politics has not gotten to this level.”

Despite the shooting, Butler says she’s going to continue her candidacy for the House of Representatives and encourages everyone to get out and vote this Tuesday.

