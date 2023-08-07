Columbia man still reported missing

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is still seeking a man that was reported missing last week.

On Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are in the area of Game Reserve Road and Columbia Purvis Road looking for 79-year-old Delmar Lee Blake Jr.

According to Columbia PD, Blake was last seen on Columbia Purvis Road traveling toward Lamar County on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Search results in the area on Friday were unsuccessful.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for Blake on Tuesday.

Blake is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean pants, shoes with no socks and sunglasses. He also has a surgical scar from the back of his neck to the bottom of his tailbone.

Officials said Blake was last seen driving a blue GMC Sierra bearing MS tag D/B 0860U.

The police provided this picture as a representation of the vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Columbia PD at (601)-736-8204.

