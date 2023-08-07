Burn ban in effect in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A county-wide burn ban has been issued effective immediately in Covington County.

At the recommendation and request of the Covington County Fire Coordinator, the Covington County Board of Supervisors has approved the burn ban, which will remain in effect for 30 days, unless extended.

This burn ban was put into effect given the extremely high temperatures as well as the very dry conditions and minimal rainfall amounts we have seen over the last several weeks.

This action will also help to relieve strain on the Covington County Fire Department, which has been dealing with a higher number of brush and wood fires over the last few weeks.

Exemptions from a Burn Ban include:

1. Mississippi Forestry Commission

2. Certified Burn Managers, with Permits

3. County Fire Services

4. Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality regulations and permits. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website.

The Collins Fire Department shared the burn ban on its Facebook page Monday afternoon with the message, “Those persons who knowingly and willfully violate the current Burn Ban are guilty of committing a Misdemeanor.”

“These persons may receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500; per state statute.”

The fire department said grilling with both charcoal and propane/gas grills is allowed during this burn ban. Propane/gas heaters will also be allowed.

The department said anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban as the wind could carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

The Collins FD said it greatly appreciates the public’s understanding during this burn ban and asks for cooperation to keep everyone and their property safe during these extremely dry and higher-than-average temperatures.

