08/07 Ryan’s “Excessive Heat” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Last week saw a slow build from “slightly below average” highs and lows to ridiculously hot and humid by the end of the week, and things haven’t really changed since then. We expected to see afternoon showers return slowly over the weekend, and while we did see a couple, it wasn’t quite widespread enough to keep those temperatures down. That led to Sunday reaching 103, numbers we’ll try to repeat later today though thankfully things will start cooling. Take today for instance; still scorching with a high of 101, but that is down from yesterday. Tomorrow is expected to fall into the upper 90s again as an approaching front will bring cloud cover and some rain, but not as much as it seemed last week. Expect a shower or two, but it will only be enough to bring highs down a degree or two across the area.

That’s the coolest we’ll be for this workweek, as Wednesday warms back to 99 and I expect we’ll be in the 100s again to finish off the week. Like last week though, the weekend seems to usher in more cloud cover and rain opportunities, which does start bringing the high back down toward the mid 90s. Continue to stay as cool as possible over the week, and hope those rain chances next week don’t start to dry up again.

