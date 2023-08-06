Vicksburg hosts first ever drive-thru weigh-in catfish tournament

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -More than sixty teams have been in competition all day, trying to catch the biggest catfish. All of them are vying to win the $50,000 cash prize.

Thousands of dollars are on the line, with seventy-to-eighty-pound catfish on the hook.

“Yeah, those catfish they just caught were really big, probably the biggest catfish I’ve ever seen,” said Hoyes Martin, who attended the event.

Saturday, the Vicksburg Convention Center was the place to be.

“Just sit there and tight line, throw it out,” John Godwin, who participated in the event, said. “A big bait catches a big fish. Just sit there and be patient and hang on because when them big ones get it, they are headed for the ocean.”

Contestants traveled from all over the country just to be a part of the first-ever drive-thru indoor pro-series catfish weigh-in.

“With the group and fellow on stage talking, when they came, we were talking about all of the logistics and how everything was going to go. They were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could drive through,’ and I said, ‘Why couldn’t you?’ There are some big fish out there, and we expect some big ones today,” said Erin Southard,

Each team was allowed to have three fishermen, and they all had the same number of hours to try and catch the heaviest catfish.

“What you’re going to see are blues and flathead,” said Godwin. “They got a flat head on them, and they are more yellow. Boy, they are good eating. That belly is like cotton candy.”

The person with the heaviest fish took home a five-thousand-dollar cash prize, and the person with the three heaviest fish combined took home first place bragging rights and a fifty-thousand-dollar prize. But even those who walked away without the winning prize say the new event was a hit.

“I really like coming out here and seeing these big catfish. It’s just a joy to me seeing all the big fish they catch and looking and seeing the smiles on all these people’s faces and stuff,” Martin said.

In addition to all the excitement, all the Vicksburg restaurants came up with a catfish entrée to celebrate the event being in the great city of Vicksburg.

