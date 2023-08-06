‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A long-time, annual, party in Oak Grove tied to the beginning of a new school year was canceled this weekend by what law enforcement described as a “credible threat’ of gun violence.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday that a 16-year-old teenager was arrested and taken to the Lamar County juvenile detention unit after a court order was issued for his arrest by Judge Joseph Parker.

Rigel said that the teen in custody had said that he intended to shoot a female student at the ”toga” party.

“We investigated comments made to others, and felt that there was a credible threat there,” Rigel said.

Rigel said the suspect was arrested in Marion County and taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

By then, the party had been canceled.

“My main concern is the safety of our kids,” Rigel said. “I know some were upset by this, but I’m going to make that call every, single time if we think there is a real possibility of harm.

“It’s always going to be about keeping our kids safe.”

Rigel was not sure when the suspect would make his first appearance.

The celebration, while not affiliated with or officially sanctioned by Oak Grove schools, serves as a right-of-passage of sorts, with high school seniors and juniors in attendance.

Rigel said the celebration has been around in one form or another since at least the late 1980s. These days, the event has morphed into a toga party.

Rigel took to Facebook to explain the rationale.

“I know that a lot of students and parents are disappointed and have concerns about why the OG “Toga” party was canceled tonight,” Rigel wrote. “Late this afternoon, we received a very credible threat that a student from another school, threatened to shoot some students at the event. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody tonight around 8:30 p.m.

“Another concern was that three or four of his friends were still going to carry the plan through. They have yet to be identified, but our investigators are working hard to ID them.”

Rigel, who is running for a sixth term as county sheriff, ended his post with the same sentiment expressed more than once during an interview a day later.

“Our main concern is for the safety and welfare of our children,” Rigel wrote. “Hope everyone understands.”

Rigel, who saw three sons through the Oak Grove system, said he understands the disappointment.

”Yeah, I get it,” Rigel said. “I went by the venue, and there were people, parents, popping balloons, taking decorations down, things where money was spent, and it was heartbreaking.

“But, our main concern is to keep their kids, our kids, safe. That’s the first priority.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.