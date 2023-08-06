Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Safety and security at cannabis dispensaries

Many dispensaries are cash-only, due to cannabis being illegal at the federal level.
Many dispensaries are cash-only, due to cannabis being illegal at the federal level.(MGN)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been over a year and a half since Mississippi legalized medical cannabis.

The legalization came with several guidelines and requirements to ensure the safety and security of cannabis dispensaries.

In Petal, the newly-opened Tortuga Cannabis Company is under constant watch.

“We have multiple cameras, inside and out, that are motion-tracking, facial recognition,” owner Mick Baldwin said. “They’re backed up on The Cloud.

“On top of that, we have a state-of-the-art security system in here that the minute that glass breaks, anything, the alarm goes off.”

Before entering the building, customers must first check in and present a drivers license and medical marijuana card.

Once inside, customers can look but not touch.

“We literally take it off the shelf, scan it, sell it to the customer, and once they get outside the store, they can open it and do whatever they want to do,” Baldwin said.

Over in Jones County, the City of Laurel has one dispensary: Good Day Farm.

Sgt. Jake Driskell works with the narcotics department at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

He said verification is the key to preventing products from getting into the wrong hands.

“I can go to the doctor all day long and say, ‘I hurt here,’ ‘I do this,’ ‘I do this,’ and what we’re seeing is people will do that,” Driskell said. “They’ll Google and figure every symptom in the world to be able to convince a doctor that they need medical marijuana.”

Due to cannabis still being illegal at the federal level, many banks and financial institutions are refusing to allow credit/debit transactions at cannabis dispensaries.

Baldwin said despite having large amounts of cash on-site, his staff is prepared in the case of robberies or thefts.

“We go through a lot of training.” Baldwin said. “At the counter, we have a panic button,

“So if an incident arises, we hit that panic button, and that’s it. It goes straight to the police.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greene Co.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams...
Laurel man arrested after search warrant executed early Friday morning
According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, DEA agents conducted an...
Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute meth
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Camp Shelby and USM could benefit from the FY 24 NDAA.
Shelby, USM could benefit from FY ‘24 National Defense Authorization Act
A Back to School Family Fun Day was held at Raisola Park in Prentiss Saturday.
Prentiss church, other organizations, host Back to School Family Fun Day
Laurel man arrested on drug charge.
Laurel man arrested on drug charges
Sen. Roger Wicker drops by Hattiesburg to speak with ADP members
Sen. Roger Wicker drops by Hattiesburg to speak with ADP members