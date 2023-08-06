Safety and security at cannabis dispensaries

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been over a year and a half since Mississippi legalized medical cannabis.

The legalization came with several guidelines and requirements to ensure the safety and security of cannabis dispensaries.

In Petal, the newly-opened Tortuga Cannabis Company is under constant watch.

“We have multiple cameras, inside and out, that are motion-tracking, facial recognition,” owner Mick Baldwin said. “They’re backed up on The Cloud.

“On top of that, we have a state-of-the-art security system in here that the minute that glass breaks, anything, the alarm goes off.”

Before entering the building, customers must first check in and present a drivers license and medical marijuana card.

Once inside, customers can look but not touch.

“We literally take it off the shelf, scan it, sell it to the customer, and once they get outside the store, they can open it and do whatever they want to do,” Baldwin said.

Over in Jones County, the City of Laurel has one dispensary: Good Day Farm.

Sgt. Jake Driskell works with the narcotics department at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

He said verification is the key to preventing products from getting into the wrong hands.

“I can go to the doctor all day long and say, ‘I hurt here,’ ‘I do this,’ ‘I do this,’ and what we’re seeing is people will do that,” Driskell said. “They’ll Google and figure every symptom in the world to be able to convince a doctor that they need medical marijuana.”

Due to cannabis still being illegal at the federal level, many banks and financial institutions are refusing to allow credit/debit transactions at cannabis dispensaries.

Baldwin said despite having large amounts of cash on-site, his staff is prepared in the case of robberies or thefts.

“We go through a lot of training.” Baldwin said. “At the counter, we have a panic button,

“So if an incident arises, we hit that panic button, and that’s it. It goes straight to the police.”

