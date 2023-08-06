Prentiss church, other organizations, host Back to School Family Fun Day

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Prentiss church, Save the Children and other community partners hosted a Back to School Family Fun Day Saturday.

“It is our goal that all children have the resources that they need to start school, including books, literacy items,” said Yolanda Minor, director of Save The Children’s Mississippi programs.

Dozens of children and their families gathered for the event at the House of Refuge International’s Raisola Park.

Kids enjoyed water activities, hamburgers and hot dogs and $1 haircuts.

They also got free backpacks and school supplies.

“(Children) need to know that there are some good things that can happen for them and in the community, there are people that do love them,” said Rachel Thompson, a pastors for the House of Refuge International Church.

Other partners in the event included Amazon, The Hope Collective and the Mississippi Early Childhood Association.

