Jones County home damaged in early Sunday morning fire
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments were able to mitigate damage after an early Sunday morning fire at a residence in the Sharon community .
Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at 136 Reedy Creek Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the living room window by the front door of a single-story brick home.
Firefighters began an aggressive interior fire attack and successfully stopped the spread of the flames.
The result: Firefighters were able to protect the remainder of the home from fire damage and save the rest of the home.
Homeowners Wade and Erica Hilbun said they were awakened by a smoke detector in the hallway of the home.
When the pair investigated, they said they saw flames in their living room near a desk area and immediately woke two other residents of the home.
The residence’s pets also were evacuated safely.
After calling 911, the Hilbuns moved a vehicle and a tractor that were parked very near the front of the home.
Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the incident.
