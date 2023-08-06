Win Stuff
Jones County home damaged in early Sunday morning fire

A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday morning.
A home in the Sharon community in Jones County suffered fire and smoke damage early Sunday morning.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire departments were able to mitigate damage after an early Sunday morning fire at a residence in the Sharon community .

Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at 136 Reedy Creek Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the living room window by the front door of a single-story brick home.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior fire attack and successfully stopped the spread of the flames.

The result: Firefighters were able to protect the remainder of the home from fire damage and save the rest of the home.

Fire damage from an early Sunday morning blaze was limited to the living room and front of a home in the Sharon community in Jones County.
Firer damage from an early Sunday morning blaze was limited to the living room and front of a home in the Sharon community in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)

Homeowners Wade and Erica Hilbun said they were awakened by a smoke detector in the hallway of the home.

When the pair investigated, they said they saw flames in their living room near a desk area and immediately woke two other residents of the home.

The residence’s pets also were evacuated safely.

After calling 911, the Hilbuns moved a vehicle and a tractor that were parked very near the front of the home.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the incident.

