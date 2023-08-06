Hattiesburg Zoo continues ‘sensory days’ program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted a sensory day Sunday, making the experience more inclusive for all guests

Normally, the zoo is filled with sound, with music playing throughout the park, animal calls from the exhibits and the lonely whistle of crowded train.

Sunday, the zoo was muted, with only natural sounds emerging to provide a better experience for those with sensory needs.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people with sensory needs are not able to participate in all activities,” said Gabby Howe, Education Program coordinator. “So, at the Hattiesburg Zoo, we really do strive to create an environment that is appropriate and also safe for them, too.”

The zoo also provides free sensory bags to use for all guests upon request. The bags come with headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and a weighted blanket.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.