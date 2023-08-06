Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah’s Hot Summer Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. Scattered showers are possible as we go throughout the evening.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 90′s to low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s to low 100′s across the area. There is no chance of showers. It will be a bright, hot, and sunny day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s to low 100′s. Skies will be mostly clear. There is a 30% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greene Co.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams...
Laurel man arrested after search warrant executed early Friday morning
According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, DEA agents conducted an...
Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute meth
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Hannah's Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Administrators, coaches rely on device to determine outdoor safety
Administrators, coaches rely on device to determine outdoor safety
Staying cool while keeping ACs up and running
Staying cool while keeping ACs up and running
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/4
More dangerous heat on Saturday, but rain chances are increasing this weekend.