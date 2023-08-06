Hannah’s Hot Summer Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 70′s. Scattered showers are possible as we go throughout the evening.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 90′s to low 100′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 90′s to low 100′s across the area. There is no chance of showers. It will be a bright, hot, and sunny day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s to low 100′s. Skies will be mostly clear. There is a 30% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

