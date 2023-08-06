Win Stuff
Expect more triple digit heat for your Monday

Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 8/6
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 80°.

Tomorrow will be another south Mississippi scorcher with highs topping out around 100° once again. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will top out into the upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

The heat will continue into Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out into the upper 90s to near 100°.

Expect more of the same for your weekend. Highs will top out into the upper 90s to near 100°.

Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry.

