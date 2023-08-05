Students return to school in Covington County

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in Covington County went back to school Friday.

It was the first day of school in Mount Olive, Seminary and Collins.

A new district policy said students had to bring books and other items to school in clear backpacks.

Another rule banned cells phones and other personal devices at school.

Students said they were ready for a big year.

“This year, I plan on academics and extra-curricular, making sure that my priorities are in order and my requirements for college and stuff like that,” said Temperance Gillespie, a 10th grade student at Collins High School.

About 2,600 students were enrolled in Covington County for the 2023-2024 school year.

“(My) goals for this year, really just prepare for college, get some of those dual enrollment classes out of the way, but also, it is senior year, so I’ve got enjoy it, make the most of it and make good memories,” said Kris Costanza, a 12th grade student at Collins High School.

