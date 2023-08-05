Win Stuff
Sen. Wicker touts leadership, partnership at ADP ‘Accelerate’ event

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Sen. Roger Wicker paid a visit to the Hattiesburg area Friday to fill in business, civic and cultural leaders on the doings in Washington, D.C., that will affect Mississippi, especially the Pine Belt.

Wicker appeared during the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership’s “Accelerate” program.

The non-profit ADP is an organization focused on improving the quality of life in the greater Hattiesburg area.

Wicker said the ADP was vital for economic development here in the Pine Belt.

“This Pine Belt area and particularly the counties represented by the ADP are one of the greatest success stories in the state of Mississippi,” Wicker said. “I think people didn’t have any idea there was a $700-million impact just of USM on the local economy.”

Wicker said that great successes come down to partnership and leadership.

