Local companies restoring air conditioning while beating the heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With heat in the Pine Belt reaching extreme levels, air conditioners are on full blast.

This need for cool air is keeping the phones ringing at Bellevue Air, Heating & Electric in Hattiesburg.

“Units not cooling is the main call obviously,” said owner Alan Brewer. “That could be to a unit totally out or in need of repair.”

Brewer said installing new units is a two-person job and can take anywhere from eight to 10 hours to complete.

While doing other jobs like attic work, the workers must be sure to stay hydrated and give themselves adequate breaks.

“You really gotta be physical fit, sleep,” Brewer said. “You gotta eat properly.”

Brewer said AC issues can be prevented by doing routine maintenance prior to severe weather.

“It includes things like cleaning coils, checking Freon levels, proper operation, air flow,” Brewer said.

Brewer said the most important part of maintenance is keeping your unit’s coils clean.

The company is asking customers to show leniency as they work to keep everyone’s home cool.

“Just ask the customers, you know, to be patient with us,” Brewer said. “Because we stay in the heat all day, every day.”

