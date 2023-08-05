Laurel’s ‘Citywide Rummage Sale’ held Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel summer mainstay shimmered sturdy and proud in Saturday’s heavy heat.

The Magnolia Center welcomed the “Citywide Rummage Sale,” which not only serves as a busy day of business, but as a gathering of familiar faces.

“We have a diverse group of folks (who) come in and buy, and obviously, school is back in session so everybody’s looking for a good deal,” said Executive Director Carrie Byrd. “We see a lot of clothes going out and all kinds of things., toys, clothes.

“I think it works good for everybody.”

The event, which has been staged for more than decade, brings in vendors from all over.

One veteran vendor, Missy Silcox from Alabama, says it’s one of her favorites marketplaces.

“Honestly, because they open with prayer and they’re just so good to their vendors, it’s an easy event to come back to,” Silcox said. “(And) because of the relationship we’ve made with them.”

However, Silcox said Saturday was just as much for business as it was for personal reasons.

“The relationships are sweet, but the opportunity to work and I can always tell them we’ll be in the same spot when the next show happens.,” Silcox said. “So, they can know when to expect us and it’s like I said, an opportunity for us to get on our work as small business owners.”

The rummage sales are held three times a year. The next one is scheduled for the first weekend in December at the Magnolia Center.

