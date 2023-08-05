Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel’s ‘Citywide Rummage Sale’ held Saturday

Citywide rummage sale in Laurel held Saturday.
Citywide rummage sale in Laurel held Saturday.(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel summer mainstay shimmered sturdy and proud in Saturday’s heavy heat.

The Magnolia Center welcomed the “Citywide Rummage Sale,” which not only serves as a busy day of business, but as a gathering of familiar faces.

“We have a diverse group of folks (who) come in and buy, and obviously, school is back in session so everybody’s looking for a good deal,” said Executive Director Carrie Byrd. “We see a lot of clothes going out and all kinds of things., toys, clothes.

“I think it works good for everybody.”

The event, which has been staged for more than decade, brings in vendors from all over.

One veteran vendor, Missy Silcox from Alabama, says it’s one of her favorites marketplaces.

“Honestly, because they open with prayer and they’re just so good to their vendors, it’s an easy event to come back to,” Silcox said. “(And) because of the relationship we’ve made with them.”

However, Silcox said Saturday was just as much for business as it was for personal reasons.

“The relationships are sweet, but the opportunity to work and I can always tell them we’ll be in the same spot when the next show happens.,” Silcox said. “So, they can know when to expect us and it’s like I said, an opportunity for us to get on our work as small business owners.”

The rummage sales are held three times a year. The next one is scheduled for the first weekend in December at the Magnolia Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greene Co.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams...
Laurel man arrested after search warrant executed early Friday morning
According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, DEA agents conducted an...
Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute meth
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

First Saturday continues in hot heat!
Despite the heat, First Saturday returns to downtown Hattiesburg
The Brooklyn Utility Association has sent a "boil-water" notice for its 700 customers that will...
Brooklyn Utility Association customers on ‘boil-water’ notice at least through Monday
Malaki Page, Bay Springs
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs running back/linebacker Malaki Page
Malaki Page, Bay Springs
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs running back/linebacker Malaki Page