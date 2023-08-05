Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

FCC issues $300 million fine against largest robocall scam

The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.
The FCC says it is the largest auto warranty scam robocall network that it has ever investigated.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Communications Commission issued a record fine of nearly $300 million for an illegal auto warranty scam robocall operation this week.

The FCC says it is the largest such network that it has ever investigated.

The agency says the globe-spanning operation violated U.S. telecom laws when it made more than 5 billion robocalls to more than half a billion phone numbers over the course of three months in 2021.

But the FCC says that the operation had been in existence for even longer and had stretched back to 2018.

The ringleaders of the operation, Roy Melvin Cox Jr. and Aaron Michael Jones, were repeat offenders and were under lifetime bans against making telemarketing calls.

The FCC says they directed all U.S.-based voice providers to stop carrying traffic linked with certain members in the enterprise.

The commission says, as a result, illegal auto warranty robocalls dropped by 99%.

The FCC says the matter will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection if the parties do not pay the fine promptly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greene Co.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 28.9 grams of powder cocaine and 2 grams...
Laurel man arrested after search warrant executed early Friday morning
According to court documents, from December 2019 through February 2020, DEA agents conducted an...
Bassfield man sentenced to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute meth
Marty Breazeale, 49, Laurel., will serve 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder.
Jones Co. man sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

A mother was killed in Las Vegas by a suspected drunken driver who has since been released from...
‘This is our justice system?’: Mother killed in DUI crash, suspect released on bail
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital; suspect killed in hotel shootout
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
A doctor has terminal cancer and wants to use her remaining time to raise money for others.
Doctor with terminal cancer wants to use remaining time to raise money for others