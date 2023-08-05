Win Stuff
Despite the heat, First Saturday returns to downtown Hattiesburg

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday faced the heat and people didn’t back down from visiting vendors and downtown Hattiesburg businesses Saturday.

People from across the Pine Belt were tempted by a list of items, including fresh lemonade, hot sauce, t-shirts and artwork.

“Business has been fantastic, and I’m going to tell you, for some strange reason it has been a great day,” said James Louis, Wholly Fire Foods, LLC, vendor. “It’s actually been cooler than you would think it is out here. All the vendors are doing fantastic and lemonade is right beside the hot sauce stand.”

First Saturday occurs every month in downtown Hattiesburg.

