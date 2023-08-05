Coaches use ‘Wet Bulb Globe Temperature’ to decide if outdoor practices will be held

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -At some point, it does get too hot to be outdoors.

Mississippi uses the ”Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” to track this.

“The state has an association that has regulations and stuff like that and we have an app that we monitor that takes into account all of the conditions and gives us a number we can work within certain things, limit us to one hour outside, two hours outside, and then some of it is you’re not allowed to be outside at all,” said Brian Joyce, director of South Jones High School’s “Band of Braves”

During the hot days when outdoor practices still take place, the coaches, band directors and students are prepared.

“We take a lot of AC breaks and water breaks,” said 10th grader Annie Byrd, “We just kind of have to hype them up and keep the energy up, take deep breaths and kind of relax.”

And, apparently, is more than o0e way to beat the heat at band practice.

“I have a little fan that I call Yobi, and we take him with us outside” said 10th grader Makenna Bradley, a 10th grader in the band.

Or on the football field ….

“The coaches give us enough opportunities to get water, they let us take our helmets off if we need to, and they’ll let us do anything that may replenish ourselves.” said Seth McNeil, a senior football player at Northeast Jones High School..

As long as the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is consistently below 92, practices will commence, so the students try their best to stay cool and enjoy the rehearsal.

“We’re over the 92, it’s been as high as 93, so we’re lifting weights and we’re doing paperwork, which we hate to do early in the year, so, we’re getting some stuff accomplished,” Northeast Jones head football coach Keith Braddock said. “But we’re going to follow the rules and take care of the kids.”

Coaches and administrators said that this mandatory method of deciding when to practice outdoors has prevented many heat-related illnesses among the students who are outside during these brutal summer months.

This mandate for using the “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” is only for practices, it is not mandatory for games.

