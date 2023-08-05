Win Stuff
Brooklyn Utility Association customers on ‘boil-water’ notice at least through Monday

The Brooklyn Utility Association has sent a "boil-water" notice for its 700 customers that will...
The Brooklyn Utility Association has sent a "boil-water" notice for its 700 customers that will run through at least Monday.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From Brooklyn Utility Association

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A broken water main led to the Brooklyn Utility Association to issue a “boil-water” notice for its entire system.

Association officials said the notice would affect some 700 customers at least thro9ugh Monday, when water samples will be collected and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing.

Results of the testing are expected to be available Tuesday.

“Due to an overnight main water line break, the Brooklyn Utility Association has issued a system-wide boil water notice,” BUA said. “We will notify everyone as soon as those results are received.”

Association officials said the broken line was repaired Saturday morning

