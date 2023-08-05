Brooklyn Utility Association customers on ‘boil-water’ notice at least through Monday

From Brooklyn Utility Association

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A broken water main led to the Brooklyn Utility Association to issue a “boil-water” notice for its entire system.

Association officials said the notice would affect some 700 customers at least thro9ugh Monday, when water samples will be collected and sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing.

Results of the testing are expected to be available Tuesday.

“Due to an overnight main water line break, the Brooklyn Utility Association has issued a system-wide boil water notice,” BUA said. “We will notify everyone as soon as those results are received.”

Association officials said the broken line was repaired Saturday morning

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.