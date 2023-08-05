Brandon Hayes eager for bounce back season at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has always had talent at the wide receiver position.

Sophomore Brandon Hayes hopes to factor in to USM’s offensive attack in 2023.

The Oak Grove grad is itching even more to take the field after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. Hayes was sidelined in week three.

At the time it was devastating but Hayes feels the setback sets him up for a major comeback.

“Mentally I was hurt but once I was able to come back, once I was able to start back running and moving around it kind of made me feel better,” Hayes said. “Being around my teammates and just being able to do what I really wanted to do instead of laying in the bed. I couldn’t move for three to four months. Just to be back and be able to play and hopefully play every game and go to a bowl game again, pack ‘The Rock’ out, have Hattiesburg buzzing.”

“Brandon’s been through a lot,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “I could get emotional talking about him. His story is special, what he’s had to go through from youth all the way to here. He’s taken to this culture, he’s really grown and he’s a winner. If anybody deserves to have a great season, it’s him.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.