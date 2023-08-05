Win Stuff
8 Pine Belt nurses receive SANE certification

The nurses participated in a mock trial to present information on the stand.
The nurses participated in a mock trial to present information on the stand.(WVVA News)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight registered nurses from across the Pine Belt are now SANE.

This means they are now Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.

The 40-hour, five-day course was provided by the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault and taught at Marion General Hospital and the Marion County Development Partnership.

The course taught nurses how to provide care to sexual assault survivors.

They also learned how to record information while providing care and present information in a courtroom setting.

The certification is open to all registered nurses.

