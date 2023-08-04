Win Stuff
Richton man pleads guilty to Archeological Resources Protection Act violation

According to court documents, Burnham, 42, used a tractor to illegally dig at an archeological site within the Desoto National Forest, which was later determined to have been labeled as a protected site because it contained material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest.(Source: Associated Press)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man has pleaded guilty to illegally digging at an archeological site in Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and U.S. Forest Service Forest Supervisor Shannon Kelardy announced on Friday that 42-year-old Amos Justin Burnham pleaded guilty to one count of Unauthorized Excavation of Archeological Resources.

According to court documents, Burnham used a tractor to illegally dig at an archeological site within the Desoto National Forest, which was later determined to have been labeled as a protected site because it contained material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest.

The Archaeological Resources Protection Act of 1979 is a federal law that governs the excavation of archaeological sites on federal and Indian lands in the United States, and the removal and disposition of archaeological collections from those sites.

“When archeological sites are destroyed by unlawful excavations and artifacts are stolen, we lose important clues about the past, forever,” said LaMarca. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District and its law enforcement partners are dedicated to protecting archeological sites throughout the Southern District of Mississippi.”

Burnham is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4, as he faces a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of not more than $20,000 and the potential cost of the restoration and repair of the archeological site as part of restitution. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns are prosecuting the case.

