Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Boise.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

Several Boise-area parents were reporting on social media sites that the bus was carrying children home from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s Camp at Horsethief Reservoir. When asked about those reports, Treasure Valley YMCA Director David Duro said, “We are in the middle of managing parents and children, so I don’t have an update for you at this time.”

The YMCA camp where children can engage in canoeing, archery, zip-lining and other outdoor activities is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of the crash site. The popular camp runs multiple sessions throughout the summer for kids between 2nd and 11th grades, and the YMCA frequently runs several buses full of kids to and from each session.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is one of the state’s two major north-south routes, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

