Players of The Pine Belt: Perry Central WR/DB Brian Scroggins

By Scott Kirk
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Wide reciever & defensive back Brian Scroggins is hoping to bring a spark to Perry Central High School.

The Bulldogs have brought Head Coach Nick Griffin this season to take over the program after spending eight seasons coaching at Madison Central High School.

Since Griffin’s hiring earlier this year, Scroggins hasn’t wasted any time impressing his new head coach.

“He’s looked really good.” Griffin said.

“Everything that I’ve asked him to do, even if it might be foreign to him, he’s been willing to put in the work and learn how to do it.”

As the Nick Griffin era begins at Perry Central, he made sure to emphasize he has more than a few things in common with his team.

Over 10 years ago Griffin was a star player for Perry Central himself.

Having a former Bulldog in charge has more than helped the dynamic in the building.

“He was in our shoes at one point.” Scroggins said.

“He’s more connected, he knows what we’re going through. He knows our school and how everything goes.”

“I made it an emphasis to make sure that they know that.” Said Griffin.

“I’m no different than none of these kids here. I walked the same hallways, sat in the same classroom, and lifted with the same weights.”

Scroggins is ready to lay it all on the line for his senior season.

The two way threat believes the Bulldogs roster is full of untapped potental this year.

“We still got most of the same team, we just got a good coach this year. One play can change the whole game.”

Perry Central begins their season at their home turf on Aug. 25, when the Bulldogs host Heidelberg High School.

