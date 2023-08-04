Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Non-profit offering $50K reward in Rasheem Carter case

Nonprofit offering $50K reward in Rasheem Carter case
Nonprofit offering $50K reward in Rasheem Carter case(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There are now thousands of dollars in reward money for tips in a death investigation out of Smith County.

The nonprofit, You Are the Power, is offering $50,000 to any person who provides the key tip that leads to a conviction in the case of Rasheem Carter’s death.

Carter was reported missing out of the Laurel area 10 months ago.

Carter’s family and the organization held a press conference Friday in Taylorsville to share more information about the reward money.

Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother, said injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

“The murder of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us anywhere in the world had better be the business of all of us,” said Tiffany. “God is so much bigger.”

Spike Cohen, the founder of You Are the Power, said they got involved in the case through people bringing it to the group’s attention on social media.

“Someone here knows what happened, and it might take a financial reward to bring them out, but once we bring them out, we can get justice for Rasheem,” said Cohen.

Anyone with information about the case can submit tips anonymously online at youarethepower.net/tips.]

Cohen said the reward came from an anonymous donor.

You Are the Power also will host a rally Saturday for Carter from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylorsville City Park.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Breazeale, 49, Laurel., will serve 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder.
Jones Co. man sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder
Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the...
2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home
John Gage, 36, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance...
LPD investigators locate fentanyl after executing search warrant
A 19-year-old student-athlete at Jones College was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with...
Jones College student-athlete arrested on campus for carrying gun

Latest News

Staying cool while keeping ACs up and running
Staying cool while keeping ACs up and running
Brandon Hayes, Southern Miss
Brandon Hayes eager for bounce back season at USM
The nurses participated in a mock trial to present information on the stand.
8 Pine Belt nurses receive SANE certification
Brandon Hayes, Southern Miss
Brandon Hayes eager for bounce back season at USM
Changing AC units can take up to 10 hours.
Local companies restoring air conditioning while beating the heat