Non-profit offering $50K reward in Rasheem Carter case

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There are now thousands of dollars in reward money for tips in a death investigation out of Smith County.

The nonprofit, You Are the Power, is offering $50,000 to any person who provides the key tip that leads to a conviction in the case of Rasheem Carter’s death.

Carter was reported missing out of the Laurel area 10 months ago.

Carter’s family and the organization held a press conference Friday in Taylorsville to share more information about the reward money.

Tiffany Carter, Rasheem’s mother, said injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.

“The murder of my son has shown me that what happens to any of us anywhere in the world had better be the business of all of us,” said Tiffany. “God is so much bigger.”

Spike Cohen, the founder of You Are the Power, said they got involved in the case through people bringing it to the group’s attention on social media.

“Someone here knows what happened, and it might take a financial reward to bring them out, but once we bring them out, we can get justice for Rasheem,” said Cohen.

Anyone with information about the case can submit tips anonymously online at youarethepower.net/tips.]

Cohen said the reward came from an anonymous donor.

You Are the Power also will host a rally Saturday for Carter from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Taylorsville City Park.

