More triple digit heat for your Friday, but relief from the heat is on the way.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 8/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another south Mississippi scorcher with highs topping out around 100° once again. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.

The heat will continue into this weekend, but rain chances will be on the increase. Saturday and Sunday will both start out sunny, but hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 90s with Heat Indices will be between 110-115°.

We’ll finally get relief from the heat next week as rain chances continue to grow. Scattered Thunderstorms will be possible for the first half of next week, which will bring our highs back down into the mid to low 90s by next Tuesday and next Wednesday!

